Man walks across country to get to grad school, stops in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Timothy Judd was accepted to Columbia University in its Master of Fine Arts producing program. A filmmaker, Judd took an offbeat approach to get to campus this fall…by walking across the country.

“I’m doing this as kind of a fundraiser to raise awareness of the growing costs of education and to try to cover the cost of tuition and living expenses in New York.”

Judd said his family thinks his journey is wild…but also a bit confusing.

“They think it’s a different unique way of trying to pay for college, but again it’s so expensive you have to get creative and come up with something, you know.”

Judd walks around 20 miles a day before finding somewhere to campout for the night. He said the hardest part of the journey is…

“Just getting up everyday and hiking another 15 miles when you just were on the road all day yesterday and the day before.”

Despite the struggles he said it’s been a positive experience with a lot of growth.

“It also taught me a lot about the routines and the regiments of success. You have to get up and you have to keep — even when you don’t feel like it, even when you don’t want to.”

Judd said he’s received some help along the way.

“Luckily I’ve had a lot of kindness of strangers. Just supporters that stop on the side of the road and say ‘hey, you know, you need some more water?’. I’ve been ducking into businesses.”

As for if he’d ever do it again…

“Right now, probably not. Maybe, maybe down the road a bit once I’ve really rested and recovered.”

Judd’s trail has taken him from Texas to Arkansas. Arkansas to Missouri. From there to Illinois. Then Indiana to Ohio.

Judd hit the road again this afternoon and expects to be in Pennsylvania sometime next week. If you’d like to follow Judd’s journey or donate to his cause you can find a link on his website.