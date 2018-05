Motorist in Zanesville will have to deal with slow downs on Maple Avenue next week.

The City of Zanesville Street Division will be repairing pavement in the northbound lane of Maple Avenue from June 4 through June 8, 2018, weather permitting.

Work will be performed between 7:30 AM and 3:00 PM daily.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. Please use caution in work areas.