Maryland forward Fernando to return for sophomore season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland forward Bruno Fernando has decided to return for his sophomore season after testing his viability in the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-10 Fernando averaged 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds and was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman team.

Fernando says he received a “great deal of feedback over the past six weeks that has been beneficial in making this decision.”

Coach Mark Turgeon thinks Bruno “learned a lot during this process, and it will only make him a better basketball player.”

Fernando, sophomore Kevin Huerter and sophomore Justin Jackson were the only three Maryland players to participate in the NBA combine.

Fernando’s decision was announced Monday.

