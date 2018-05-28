Memorial Day alpaca encounter

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Some fluffy friends were out enjoying Memorial Day in the hot sun. WHIZ visited a local farm to check them out.



The Alpacas of Spring Acres were out and about during the farm’s Memorial Day celebration. Marketing officer Lindsay Waren said a lot of families came to enjoy the tour and see all of the different alpacas.

“Every single one has it’s own personality,” Waren said, “every animal is different and each barn has a different story to tell.”

Waren also said she enjoys having people come and visit the animals, but her favorite is when children come to the farm.

“When you see kids they ask so many questions and they’re so curious and they’re so excited,” Waren said, “I love to share the information that I have and I want everyone to love alpacas like I do.”

Waren said they will be having an open house on September 29th and 30th but also offer tours all throughout the summer. For more information about the alpacas or the Farm you can find them on Facebook, Instagram and their website http://www.thealpacasofspringacres.com/.