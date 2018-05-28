Memorial Day service at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Veterans with their families, as well as members of the community, came together for a Memorial Day ceremony at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.

This is the 105th anniversary of Memorial Day. The day was created after the Civil War to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Air Force Veteran George Bradley Jr. said over 2200 American flags were planted to remember veterans.

“It gives you a warm place in your heart. It makes you proud that we served our country. I say sometimes it can even bring you to tears,” said Bradley.

Army Veteran Danny Williams said its an honor to see all of the different military branches be recognized on this national holiday but, he thinks we should honor veterans every day.

“ I think it should be a holiday every day, 365 days a year. Just to thank all who gave their lives,” said Williams.

The ceremony ended with a moment of silence for all the veterans who lost their lives in and out of combat.