Memorial service set for 100-year-old Pearl Harbor veteran

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A memorial service will be held for a veteran of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor who died last month in Ohio at age 100.

The Dayton Daily News reports services for Frank Ruby are Friday at Memorial Hall in Dayton.

Ruby was serving as a Navy petty officer when he was awakened by the sound of gunfire on Dec. 7, 1941.

He told the newspaper in 2016 the Japanese bombers were close enough to his oil barge laden with thousands of gallons of fuel that he could see the pilots’ faces. He said he thought it would be his “last day.”

The Vandalia man died April 29.

