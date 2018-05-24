Muskingum County S.O. most wanted suspects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating multiple most wanted suspects.
Authorities are currently searching for the following suspects:
Lloyd Chandler Allen Sr.
Lori Lynn Anders
Joseph Floyd Dolen
Damian Edward Feyh
Wayne Robert Flickinger
Acacia Jane Hendricks
Scott Tanner Mautz
Alaska Nicole Mulcare
Claude Riley, Jr.
Branden Colin Wisecarver.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects is being asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.