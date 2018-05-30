All-MVL baseball and softball honors handed out

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The following is the list of all the baseball and softball players give conference awards by the Muskingum Valley League.

BASEBALL

Coach of the Year- Brad Barclay (John Glenn)

Player of the Year – Brad Emerson (John Glenn)

Pitcher of the Year – Paul Szalay (John Glenn)

First Team

Gavin Thompson (John Glenn)

Brady Emerson (John Glenn)

Paul Szalay (John Glenn)

Trey White (Crooksville)

Brock White (Crookville)

Nick Headly (Crooksville)

Nathan Campolo (Sheridan)

Luke Hanson (Sheridan)

Hunter Hardy (Sheridan)

Dallas Rowland (Maysville)

Cole Smith (Philo)

Austin Boyd (Morgan)

Skye Bryan (Tri-Valley)

Dalton Crowley (Tri-Valley)

Trey Givens (New Lexington)

Second Team

Score Perkins (John Glenn)

Eric Stillion (John Glenn)

Kris Smith (Maysville)

Damon Wheeler (Maysville)

Kobe Gamble (Maysville)

Justin Fernburg (Tri Valley)

Aidan Fritter (Tri Valley)

Chase Kendrick (Tri Valley)

Dylan Emmert (Sheridan)

Reece Trowbridge (Sheridan)

Cole Earich (Morgan)

Clayton Cook (Morgan)

Justin Heacock (John Glenn)

Landon Hinkle (Crooksville)

Matt Burnett (West Muskingum)

Honorable Mention

Mike Baughman (Crooksville)

Gaven Rodgers (Crooksville)

Caden Miller (Crooksville)

Drew Campbell (Sheridan)

Caden Mercer (Maysville)

Alex Kridelbaugh (John Glenn)

Drew Mirgon (West Muskingum)

Trey Lutz (Philo)

Clay McCutcheon (Philo)

Seth Russell (New Lexington)

Aaron Foreman (New Lexington)

SOFTBALL

Coach of the Year – Lura Seward (Tri-Valley

Player of the Year – Rylei Miller (Maysville)

Pitcher of the Year – Janessa Dawson (Tri-Valley)

First Team

Madeline Foster (Maysville)

Rylei Miller (Maysville)

Savannah Shumway (Tri-Valley)

Janessa Dawson (Tri Valley)

Jordan Birkhimer (Tri-Valley)

Taylor Pagan (Sheridan)

Kaitlyn Sturgeon (Sheridan)

Sydney Campolo (Sheridan)

McKenzie LeRoy (Crooksville)

Kendyl Hatfield (John Glenn)

Avery Adams (John Glenn)

Bailey Harris (New Lexington)

Layona Davis (New Lexington)

Corin Tom (Philo)

Maiah Bell (Philo)

Second Team

Kearstin Dumolt (Tri Valley)

Alex Lemley (Tri Valley)

Hannah Worthington (Tri Valley)

Ashlan Yarger (John Glenn)

Paige German (John Glenn)

Kaitlyn Smallwood Maysville)

Jaylyn Vincent (Morgan)

Josi Wells (Morgan)

Jorgia Morrow (Morgan)

Melanie Clum (Sheridan)

Sarah Cooper (Sheridan)

Katie Pride (Philo)

Darian Tupuola (Philo)

Camber Revennaugh (Philo)

Hayley Barker (West Muskingum)

Honorable Mention

Logan Chamberlain (Crooksville)

Ava Finck (Crooksville)

Spencer Snider (Sheridan)

Hallie Bennett (Maysville)

Cameron Abella (Maysville)

Rylie Winsor (Maysville)

Kenadee Dillon (New Lexington)

Hailey Watts (West Muskingum)

Laklyn Upvall (West Muskingum)

Kira Hindel (Tri-Valley)

Keely Hebb (Tri-Valley)

Keala Coon (Morgan)

