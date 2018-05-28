Names Released in Maysville Pike Accident

An accident involving a motorcycle sends two people to the hospital.

It happened on the Maysville Pike just before 7pm Sunday.

The State Highway Patrol said 48-year-old Jason and 45-year-old Aimee Parker were travelling south on Maysville Pike when a second vehicle driven by 65-year-old Rebecca Johnson, of Zanesville, turned left striking their Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

Jason Parker was flown to Grant Hospital with serious injuries. Aimee Parker was taken to Genesis also with serious injuries. Johnson was not injured.

The State Patrol warns motorists to be aware of the increased number of motorcycles on the roadways with the warmer weather and Memorial Day Holiday.