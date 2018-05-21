Nationals move Kendrick to 60-day DL, recall LHP Collins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Howie Kendrick was transferred to the 60-day disabled list by the Washington Nationals, who recalled left-hander Tim Collins from Triple-A Syracuse.

The 34-year-old Kendrick tore his left Achilles tendon during the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers. A second baseman who also was used in the outfield, Kendrick hit .303 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 40 games.

Collins, 28, has not pitched in the major leagues since the 2014 World Series with Kansas City and twice had Tommy John surgery. He went 12-17 with a 3.54 ERA during the first four seasons of his big career.

Collins was 1-2 with a 3.63 ERA in 17 games for Triple-A Syracuse this season. His call-up was announced before Monday’s game against San Diego.

