New Muskingum County Engineer met with commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The new Muskingum County Engineer met with the Muskingum County Commissioners on May 21st as part of his first full week in the position.

County Engineer, Mark Eicher said he wanted to make himself easily available to the commissioners to answer any questions they had. He also spoke to them about upcoming projects such as the Philo Bridge as well as road paving.

“They’re talking about Linden Avenue. That’s one of the issues. We want to make sure that road is ready for asphalt before we put the asphalt down. So, we may just go ahead and patch it on locations and give it another year or so until we’re positive. We don’t want to spend $250,000 for asphalt if the road isn’t ready for it,” said Eicher.

Eicher was formerly a Muskingum County Deputy Engineer for two years. Before taking the Muskingum County engineer position, he was an engineer in Noble County. He said being an engineer is Muskingum County again is surreal.

“I’m glad to be here, it’s exciting, it’s a lot of fun. But six weeks ago, I would never envision being here. I know the county layout. I know the staff really well, pretty much every staff member up there with the exception of two, I’ve worked with in the past,” said Eicher.

Eicher was needed to fill the position after the death of former Muskingum County Engineer, Doug Davis. At the time of Davis’s death, he was being investigated by State Auditor Dave Yost’s office.