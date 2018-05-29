Newark Police Investigate Burglaries

The Newark Police Department is looking for help in solving two burglaries and an attempted robbery.

It happened on the East end of Newark. Police said between April 14-30th a suspect or suspects broke into homes on the 100 block of Rose Hill Avenue and the first block of Elcar Avenue and stole a number of items.

Then on May 1, an African American male attempted to steal money from an elderly woman a home on the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.

Anyone with information on these crimes is urged to call the Licking County Crimestoppers at (740) 349-6888. An up to $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.