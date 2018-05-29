Newark Police searching for suspect in armed robbery

NEWARK, Ohio– Newark Police are asking for the publics help locating a suspect involved in an early morning armed robbery.

The robbery took place at approximately 3:48 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Duchess convenience store located at 224 Union Street in Newark.

According to police, the suspect entered the store carrying a handgun, which he placed against the store clerks head and demanded she open the cash register. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.

He is being described as a black male, age 20 to 35, 5 foot 10 to 6 foot 3 inches tall, weighing between 150 to 190 pounds, with very dark eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with gray and red sweatpants and a white or light blue bandana.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jarrod Conley with Newark Police at (740) 670-7927. The Licking County Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Callers will remain anonymous. They can be reached at (740) 349-6888 or 1-888-488-9058.