Operation Feed planter gift card raffle

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Operation feed is almost over, but it’s not too late to participate.

Each year, Operation Feed holds a series of events to raise money to help the 15 food pantries and four hot meal programs in Muskingum County serve the community.

“Over 900,000 meals last year went out into the community through the hot meal programs and the pantries,” said Keely Warden the Executive Director at Christ’s Table.

Warden said this is the only time of the year Christ’s Table asks the community for support. Warden said one way to get involved is to purchase tickets for raffle where you could win 12-hundred dollars worth of gift cards.

“We want to remind everybody there’s still a couple of ways that you can still help. The big one is our planter raffle. We want to thank Burley Clay for donating this beautiful planter and bird bath. And all of the local vendors that have given us local gift cards to stuff this thing.”

Tickets for the raffle are $1 a ticket or six tickets for $5. The raffle will be drawn at the “Pie in the Face” event next week.