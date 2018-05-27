Padres get RHP Phil Hughes from Padres for young catcher

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Diego Padres have acquired pitcher Phil Hughes from the Minnesota Twins for minor catcher Janigson Villalobos, hoping the former All-Star can find his form in a new spot.

The Padres also got cash and the 74th pick in next month’s draft from Minnesota in the deal Sunday.

Hughes was designated for assignment last Monday. He was 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in 12 innings over seven games, two of them starts.

Hughes, who has been slowed by surgeries in recent years, is making $13.2 million this season and due to make $13.2 next year. He was 32-29 with a 4.43 ERA in parts of five seasons with Minnesota.

The 31-year-old righty went 16-10 with Minnesota in 2014 in his first season after leaving the New York Yankees. That led to him getting a new contract that added three years and $42 million in additional guaranteed money.

Hughes dealt with back trouble in 2015, and in June 2016 his left leg was broken by a batted ball. While on the disabled list, he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and had his first of two surgeries to take out a rib to address shoulder weakness he was feeling.

The 21-year-old Villalobos has played parts of two seasons in the low minors for the Padres. He will join the Gulf Coast League Twins.