“Pay the man”: Rams back DT Aaron Donald in latest absence

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald is skipping another set of offseason workouts while his contract negotiations with the Los Angeles Rams drag on into their second year.

The All-Pro defensive tackle’s teammates would like to see this standoff resolved before it has any chance to impact their promising season.

Donald was back home in Pittsburgh while the Rams began voluntary organized team activities at their training complex Monday. He also skipped the start of their offseason program in April.

He is missing the first steps in the assembly of a potentially impressive defense. Peters joined the Rams in the offseason along with fellow star cornerback Aqib Talib and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh — but they haven’t yet teamed up with Donald, who turns 27 years old Wednesday.

