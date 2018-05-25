Pet of the Week: Maxilla

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- While some animals have a safe place to call home others are left to fend for themselves in the streets. One dog at the Animal Shelter Society was left for dead, but now he’s ready to find his furever home.

Maxilla has been at the shelter since November. He arrived badly injured and underwent several surgeries to repair the injuries to his face. The four-year-old dog has had his surgery and is up to date on his shots. Shelter Executive Director Jody Murray said an individual wanted to be sure Maxilla is able to find a good home so they sponsored his adoption fee. His fee is now $45.

“He gets along with people well. He gets along with dogs well. Not a big fan of cats,” said Murray. “So if you’re a cat lover, have a lot of cats probably not going to be a good mixture there. But as you can see he’s a very much loves people.”

Murray said there won’t be any long term care needed as a result of Maxilla’s surgeries. Anyone interested can visit Maxilla at the shelter. Murray also talked about the shelter’s annual Paws and Claws Summer Jam fundraiser.

“People can come and bring their families and kids and grandkids. Have a good time. Gonna have a celebrity dunk tank. Gonna have food trucks. Costume contest for your pets. Going to be a very dog friendly, animal friendly event this year,” said Murray.

Summer Jam will take place at the Muskingum Family YMCA on June 2nd from noon to 5:00 p.m. Admission is free. Pet owners will also be able to get their animal microchipped for $15 and get ID tags for $5. WHIZ”s Phil Sakal will be there ready to take a dip in the dunk tank.