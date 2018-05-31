A pie for a good cause

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A smashing good time was had on the steps of the Muskingum County Courthouse as the Operation Feed Campaign for 2018 came to a close.

About twenty-five community members from local businesses and organizations lined up to get a pie in the face while friends and family looked on. Operation Feed’s Steering Committee Member June Smith said this year’s event raised over $3,100 for the local food pantries and meal programs.

“All the money will stay in the counties and it will be split between the fourteen pantries and the four hot meal programs,” said Smith. “And we do events usually all through the month of April and May, so this is the wrap-up.”

Smith said Pie in the Face started small seven years ago and has now grown to include half the town. She said it is a messy but fun event and that the best part is watching the expressions of the people getting pied.

“I just enjoy watching them get pied and see the expressions,” said Smith. “And sometimes they come up with new methods like standing on the ladder or the plastic in front of your face, so it’s interesting.”

Smith said the whole campaign raised almost $4,000 and that she is proud of her team and the work they’ve done.