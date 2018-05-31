Plan For New Jail Moving Forward In Muskingum County

Muskingum Count Sheriff Matt Lutz says the plan to build a new jail is moving forward. Muskingum County Commissioners hosted the Guernsey County Commissioners Thursday to talk about the proposed joint effort. Lutz says it was a good meeting and it was determined that it would be built in Muskingum County in the location initially talked about near the current Muskingum County Sheriff Office off the East Pike. Lutz says now the group is going to check with other counties in Ohio who have accomplished a similar facility and determine the cost. Lutz say then both the Muskingum and Guernsey County Commissioners will see if it can be afforded. Lutz says they plan to check with some prison construction companies to determine a size and an occupancy level.