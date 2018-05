The Falls Township Fire Department was called to an early morning fire Thursday.

It happened just before 3:00 a.m. at 1325 Richey Road.

Chief Brady Johnson said the initial call indicated there was smoke and fire coming from the home. Chief Brady said the fire was discovered in the kitchen and was quickly extinguished.

The cause remains under investigation.

Zanesville and Washington Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

There were no injuries reported.