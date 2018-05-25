Sauerbrey, Nash qualify for state track meet

PICKERINGTON, Ohio – Two area athletes qualified for the state track and field meet on Friday evening.

At the DIII meet in Massillon, Rosecrans’ Jack Nash competed in the finals of two events. He took second place in the 400 meter dash with a time of 51.10 seconds to qualify for states in that meet.

At Pickerington North High School in the DI meet several Tri-Valley and Zanesville athletes competed hoping to advance to states but only one made it through. Tri-Valley’s Caden Sauerbrey came from behind to finish fourth in the boys 3,200 meter run.

Other Scotties who competed on Friday included Ryan Meadows who came in tenth in the boys 3,200, Annie Priest who finished 13th in the girls discus, and Emmy Jordan who finished 11th in the girls long jump.

Two Zanesville Blue Devils threw in the boys shot put. Anton Brandon made it to the finals and finished seventh. Ardale Brandon came in 12th in the event.

The state meet stats June 1 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University.