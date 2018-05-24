Scholarship recipients honored

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation honored scholarship recipients with a special reception Thursday.

MCCF awarded about 30 different scholarships to students both currently in college and recent high school graduates. The reception gave students the opportunity to not only be recognized for their achievements but to meet the scholarship donors.

“We think it’s really important to have the donors and have the scholarship get together and they can share stories about why maybe the scholarship was established and also the recipients can talk with the donors about what their future plans are,” said Brian Wagner, CEO of MCCF.

Wagner said this type of event is important for the students and for the community because it gives students a chance to learn about those who have come before them and think about the legacy they want to leave behind.

“When I talk about legacy, I’m talking about a legacy back for somebody who’s establishing a legacy and maybe has been in the workforce and this is the legacy they want to leave behind,” said Wagner. “But it also gives inspiration for kids who have graduated from high school, are in college now, about what kind of legacy they would like to leave.”

Wagner also said this type of event allows the community to embrace the past and honor the future. For more information about the scholarships, visit MCCF.org.