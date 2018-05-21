Self-Esteem events for girls

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local girl, who’s trying to be the next Miss Ohio, is using the platform to help girls gain self-esteem.

Lily McLaughlin is 15 years old and she’s inviting girls in the fourth through eighth-grade to a building your self-esteem event. It will be a night for girls to help feel more confident by listening to inspirational speakers and playing games.

“It’s all about helping the youth of today feeling confident in their own skin and following their dreams no matter what. And every letter in SHINE actually stands for something. The ‘S’ is knowing your special. The ‘H’ is embracing your hopes and dreams. The ‘I’ is imagining your future. The ‘N’ is never giving up. And the ‘E’ is expressing yourself,” said McLaughlin.

There will be two guest speakers at the event. McLaughlin said one of the speakers is a yoga instructor who will be giving an active demonstration and the other speaker, Todd Waites, who is a national inspirational speaker.

“He actually lost his arm to pediatric cancer when he was 14 years old, but didn’t let that stop him. And he toured with Led Zeppelin for the majority of his life. Which is pretty amazing. Now he stopped touring and is devoting all of his time making the youth feel confident and follow their dreams,” said McLaughlin.

The event will be Friday, May 25th from 6:00 to 8:45 P.M. at North Terrace Church of Christ. If you would like to attend, you can email McLaughlin at lmclaughlin02@yahoo.com to R.S.V.P. or call 740-975-3353.