Sheridan’s 11 state qualifiers ready for Columbus

THORNVILLE, Ohio – There aren’t many high schools in Ohio that will be sending more athletes to the state track and field meet than Sheridan.

In total Sheridan will be sending 11 of their best to Columbus to compete in ten different events. Adam Huffman has been the Generals head coach the last ten years and said it is by far the most they’ve ever had qualify for state.

However, the success hasn’t gotten to their heads.

“They’ve been focused and they haven’t taken anything for granted. We’ve won every meet this year, but you wouldn’t see it based on how hard they work in practice,” said Huffman.

Of the 11 athletes going to Columbus, seven came in first place in their events at the regional meet. That includes senior Anna Foster who took home the regional title in the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs. She’s the lone female athlete to represent Sheridan.

Last year she came in second at the state meet in the 3,200. This year she’s hoping to be standing on top of the podium.

“I won regionals and I won districts. Last year I was second in regionals and second in districts. So hopefully this year I can copy that just in reverse,” said Foster.

Fellow team mate Ethan Tabor also has experience at the state meet. He’s gone twice before. This year he’ll compete in four events; the 110 meter hurdles, the 300 meter hurdles, the long jump, and the 4×200 relay.

He said competing at Jesse Owens Stadium is something every track athlete in Ohio dreams of.

“I’ve been there twice already so I know what it’s like. The atmosphere is unbelievable. Looking up and seeing the whole crowd is unbelievable,” said Tabor.

The Generals have athletes competing in the 4×100 relay, 4×200 relay, 4×800 relay, 100 meter, 200 meter, 800 meter, 3,200 meter, 110 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles, and long jump.

Coach Huffman said that they aren’t going to Columbus just to show up.

“We are going up there not only to compete but to win. A lot of time guys that make it to the state meet are just up there and happy to be there. This year we are going to compete to win,” said Huffman.

The state track and field meet starts this Friday in Columbus.

The following is a list of all the 2018 area qualifiers:

Crooksville

Teck Kirkpatrick (HJ)

Greta Barker (4x100R)

Sophia Marolt (4x100R)

Savannah Moorehead (1600)

Jade Printz (4x100R)

Haleigh Willison (4x100R)

John Glenn

Joseph Clifford (110H, 300H, HJ)

Liberty Brock (4x400R)

Hannah Clifford (100H)

Lyndi Slack (4x400R)

Abby Walker (400, 4x400R)

Karlie Zumbro (100H, 300H, 4x400R, LJ)

Maysville

Keith Bryan (HJ)

Anna Devold (4x100R)

Kennedy Rine (4x100R)

Briana Swope (4x100R)

Paige Webb (4x100R)

Morgan

Cade Mollahan (PV)

New Lexington

Kamron Bowen (100)

CJ Ratliff (400O

Philo

Carson Stottsberry (LJ)

Sheridan

Luke Brown (4x800R, 3200)

Kyle Clellan (4x800R, 800)

Dillon Grant (4x200R, 4x100R)

Noah Herda (4x800R)

Brandon Lanning (4x800R)

Jarrett Munyan (4x200R)

Alec Ogle (4x100R)

Jacob Rhodes (100, 4x200R, 4x100R, 200)

Ethan Tabor (110H, 4×200, 300H, LJ)

Ty Taylor (4x100R)

Anna Foster (3200)

Tri-Valley

Caden Sauerbrey (3200)

Rosecrans

Jack Nash (400)