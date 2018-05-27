Six injured in multiple car accident

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Six people were injured in a multiple car accident that resulted in a pickup truck crashing into a house in Zanesville.

Sgt. Kyle Brookover said two cars were traveling the same direction, on Ridge Avenue, when the pickup truck sideswiped another vehicle.

“One of my officers explained that the truck may of had some mechanical failure. The truck then continued several hundred feet, went through a couple of yards, and struck a house and landed on top of another car,” said Brookover.

Brookover said witnesses said the truck was traveling at an excessive speed. He said it’s too early to know for sure, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this incident. The accident is still being investigated. The condition of the six injured is unknown at this time.