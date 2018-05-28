South Korea beats Honduras in World Cup warm-up game

DAEGU, South Korea (AP) — Son Heung-min’s spectacular second-half strike helped South Korea earn a comfortable 2-0 win over Honduras in a World Cup warm-up match on Monday.

After a goalless first half, the Tottenham Hotspur forward fired home from outside the area at the hour mark to open the scoring against the Central Americans. Moon Seon-min added a second on his debut with 18 minutes remaining.

Former Barcelona youth player Lee Seung-woo also impressed on his first appearance for the 2002 World Cup semifinalist, improving his chances of being named in the final World Cup list that will be announced by June 4.

The overall performance was good news for coach Shin Tae-yong after a number of injury problems. In May, defender Kim Min-jae, midfielders Yeom Ki-hun and Kwon Chang-hoon, as well as striker Lee Keun-ho, were all ruled out of the tournament in Russia.

South Korea kicks off its ninth successive appearance at the World Cup against Sweden on June 18. Group F continues with games against Mexico and defending champion Germany.

South Korea plays against Bosnia-Herzegovina in another warm-up match on Friday in Jeonju.

___

