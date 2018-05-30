Spectrum Cable Going Digital – What You Need to Know

(Tune into the Whiz News at 6:00 Monday June 4th to hear from Spectrum Senior Manager of Communications Mike Hogan on the change for Spectrum Customers)

(Spectrum Press Release)

Zanesville, Ohio – May 29, 2018 – Spectrum TV™ customers in Zanesville will soon enjoy access to even better picture quality and additional HD channels, as the company moves toward a 100-percent all-digital network, creating a platform for faster speeds, more content and new features.

“We’re committed to upgrading the entire Spectrum footprint to a two-way, interactive digital service, giving customers a best-in-class TV, internet and voice experience,” said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) “By going all-digital in Zanesville and removing analog signals, we free up capacity in our network for faster internet speeds, more HD and On Demand options and pave a path for future innovation.”

The all-digital upgrade for customers in Zanesville is scheduled for June 12. Spectrum is notifying customers of their specific upgrade date and the need to acquire a Spectrum digital receiver for each of their televisions.

With the use of two-way, fully-interactive digital receivers, Spectrum customers will gain access to thousands of On Demand movies and shows for every TV in their home, as well as advanced program guide, search and parental control functions.

Spectrum is making it easy for customers to receive one or more digital receivers at no cost for one, two or five years, depending on the customer’s programming package and other qualifying factors. Customers can obtain digital receivers through direct shipment to their home by visiting spectrum.com/DigitalNow or by calling 1-844-278-3408. Customers can also pick up equipment at a nearby Spectrum store.

Spectrum will be communicating with customers about their scheduled upgrade date via direct mail, bill messages, outbound calls and messages that will appear on their television set prior to the cutover.

Customers may visit www.spectrum.com/digitalnow or call 1-800-892-4357 for more information.

Frequent Q & A

Why is Spectrum making this change?

Spectrum TV customers in Zanesville will enjoy access to better picture quality, additional HD channels and more entertainment options as Spectrum upgrades to a 100 percent all-digital network.

Moving to all-digital frees up capacity in our network to deliver customers faster internet speeds, more HD and On Demand content and new features, and pave a path for future innovation.

With the use of two-way, fully interactive digital receivers, Spectrum customers will gain access to an interactive guide, search and parental control options.

Analog is incredibly inefficient technology. A single analog channel takes up the same amount of capacity on our network as three or four HD cannels or up to 12 digital channels.

We carried analog signals for the past several years to help ease the transition to digital technology for customers who still have one or more TVs connected directly to their cable outlet.



The vast majority of our competitors don’t carry analog signals, and require a box for every channel and every TV.

Spectrum operates a 100% digital network in most markets across its 41-state area, and plans to transition its remaining markets to all-digital by early 2019.

When is the change happening?

On June 12, Charter will remove all analog TV signals from our lineups in Zanesville and surrounding communities and delivering those channels exclusively in digital format.

Customers were/are being notified about their scheduled upgrade date via direct mail, bill messages, outbound calls and messages that will appear on their television set prior to the cutover.

Will I be charged for every box? How much?

Customers who do not currently have a digital receiver will be eligible to receive free digital receivers for a limited time. Customers should consult with a Spectrum representative to confirm their eligibility for receivers. However, in general:

Those who currently receive Spectrum’s “Limited Basic” service — or TWC Starter TV — are eligible to receive two free receivers for two years.



“Limited Basic”/TWC Starter TV who qualify for Medicaid may receive two free receivers for up to five years.



Customers currently receiving the “Expanded Basic” service tier — TWC Standard TV— are eligible to receive two free receivers for one year.



Customers currently on the “Digital” service tier — TWC Preferred TV and above — may receive one free receiver for one year.



Again, some restrictions apply, so customers must consult a Charter store representative to confirm the offer that is right for them.



Beyond any free receivers a customer is eligible for, the retail price for a Spectrum digital receiver (including DVRs) would apply ($5.99 per month in Spectrum packages; $11.75 in Legacy TWC packages).

If I had a box before, do I need to get a new one?

The vast majority of customers have already adopted digital devices for at least one television in their homes.

If you have a digital adapter, you can continue using it as long as you have your legacy TWC TV package. If you transition to a Spectrum TV package, you’ll need a Spectrum digital receiver on each TV.

Do I have to have a box for every television?

If you connect your TV directly to the cable outlet on the wall, you need a Spectrum digital receiver.

All TVs — new or old — will work with a Spectrum digital receiver.

Smart TVs still need a digital receiver to experience the two-way, interactive network – or a Spectrum TV-capable streaming device, such as a Roku or Xbox One. The Spectrum TV app is also compatible with some Samsung Smart TVs; consult with your owners guide to confirm.

How do I know if I need to take action?

It’s fairly simple. If the cable enters the room from the wall and connects directly to the back of your TV set, then you will need a Spectrum receiver. If the cable enters the room from the wall and connects to

the back of a device issued to you by Spectrum,



a Spectrum TV-enabled device like a Roku or Xbox One or



a CableCARD-enabled device, then another cable connects the receiver to your TV, you are all set to enjoy the new all-digital network on that television.

How do I get a box?

Customers can obtain these digital receivers through free direct shipment to their home by visiting Spectrum.com/DigitalNow or calling 1-844-278-3408 to request a self-installation kit. Customers can also pick up equipment at a nearby Spectrum store.

Our self-installation kits contain all you need to successfully install your new Spectrum receiver — the receiver itself, cables and easy-to-follow color diagrams. If a customer still needs assistance, we can attempt to walk them through the process by phone. However, if those efforts fail, we can dispatch a technician to the customer’s home to complete the installation. Our $29.99 professional installation fee would apply.

What happens if I forget to get a box? Will the screen go blank?