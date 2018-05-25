Spring golf outing

HOPEWELL, Ohio- Golfers took advantage of the sunshine and warm temperatures Friday and headed to Crystal Springs Golf Course.

The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce held it’s first golf outing of the year. Twenty four teams joined together for an afternoon of golf, networking, and socializing. Chamber of Commerce president Dana Matz said this event not only benefits the Chamber but every business that’s involved.

“The benefit of this is, there is some revenue that comes to the Chamber, but more importantly, it’s the business networking that takes place,” said Matz. “Again as we mentioned, the networking opportunity, businesses. You know there will be some business deals made here, there will be some business people that will meet each other for the first time.”

Matz said that the golf outings also allow for Chamber members to bring non-members along to see what the Chamber of Commerce is all about and is an opportunity to create lasting relationships with local businesses.

“It’s just one of the many things we do to bring businesses together,” said Matz. “And the long-term goal of this is businesses in the community working together to help each other.”

Another golf outing will be held late in the summer. For more information, visit zmchamber.com.