Stevenson retains title with majority draw against Jack

TORONTO (AP) — Adonis Stevenson retained his WBC light-heavyweight title Saturday night after a majority draw with Badou Jack.

Two judges scored it 114-114 and the third gave Jack a 115-113 edge.

It was a grueling, riveting fight, with both men enjoying stretches of success. Jack was the one administering punishment when it ended, however.

Jack rode out Stevenson’s early power and began to take it to the Canadian champion from the seventh round on at the Air Canada Centre. The Las Vegas-based Swede showed resolve and courage in biding his time against the 40-year-old Stevenson, who tired as the fight wore on.

Jack was busier in the latter rounds with Stevenson seemingly unable to turn on the power.

Stevenson (29-1-1, 24 KOs) made his ninth title defense — barely. Jack (22-1-3, 13 KOs) was looking to dethrone Stevenson, who won the belt in just 76 seconds from Chad Dawson in June 2013.