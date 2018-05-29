Summer Experience Program at the Muskingum Library System

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Library System is kicking off its Summer Experience Program.

The program is to help encourage kids to read throughout the summer and to also visit the library. Early Childhood Literacy Specialist Andy Bell said reading through the summer helps kids keep their reading skills so they will be school ready in the fall.

“Throughout the summer it’s important to continue reading to keep your reading skills strong and also we like to think that this is a great time for children to discover books that they love to read so that reading is not a chore,” said Bell.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children to the library to pick out books to read. Kids can also participate in story time readings at the library to learn about new books. Bell said the goal is simply to get kids to read.

“So this summer we are changing our focus. In the past we have counted books read, this summer we’re asking families to track minutes read,” said Bell. “So we want children to spend more time reading. And that is a reflection of the fact that we know that it takes significantly longer for children to read chapter books for example than it might to read a picture book.”

The kickoff for the Summer Experience Program will be this Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m at the John McIntire Library. There will be food, face painting, and various other activities. Registration for the program is open. The program will run until July 14th.