Teen faces aggravated murder charges in death of woman, 98

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been indicted on aggravated murder charges in the death of a 98-year-old Ohio woman.

The Medina County Gazette reports Gavon Ramsay, of Wadsworth, also faces kidnapping, aggravated burglary and gross abuse of a corpse charges. Margaret Douglas’ body was found last month inside a closet at her Wadsworth home.

Ramsay, who lived in Douglas’ neighborhood, was indicted Tuesday.

Wadsworth Police Chief Randy Reinke (REN’-kee) has said preliminary autopsy findings indicate Douglas was strangled.

Ramsay was arrested after Douglas’ wallet was found at his family’s home. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

The Medina County Public Defender’s Office cited a Juvenile Court judge’s gag order when asked to comment Thursday.

Wadsworth is roughly 38 miles (61 kilometers) south of downtown Cleveland.

Information from: The Medina County Gazette, http://www.medina-gazette.com