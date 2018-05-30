Trump promoting youth sports with event on South Lawn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promoting youth sports and wants such activities to be more accessible to economically disadvantaged children.

The White House is hosting a field day Wednesday afternoon on the South Lawn. Trump is expected to join athletes at stations that will include flag football, baseball, volleyball, golf, soccer and track and field.

Participants at the event will include “Incredible Hulk” actor Lou Ferrigno, former New York Yankees’ baseball players Johnny Damon and Mariano Rivera, and beach volleyball Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor.

Trump issued an executive order in February refocusing the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition on youth sports.

The Aspen Institute found that 37 percent of children played team sports on a regular basis in 2016, down from nearly 45 percent in 2008.