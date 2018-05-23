George Hiotis

Two Area Women Plead Not Guilty to Drug Charges

by George Hiotis on May 23, 2018 at 3:03 pm

Two area women who were arrested in connection with a drug investigation entered pleas in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says 21-year-old McKenna Brock of Zanesville is facing multiple charges including trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin and tampering with evidence.  She pleaded not guilty to the charges.  20-year-old Kimberly Brewer, of Nashport is also facing multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence.  She also entered  not guilty pleas. The Muskingum County-Zanesville City Joint Drug Task Force announced on May 4th, 2018 that the two were arrested  following a pursuit on I-70 on the west side of the county. Judge Mark Fleegle continued  Brock’s bond at $500,000 and continued Brewer’s bond at $200,000.  Both remain in the Muskingum County Jail.  If convicted on all charges Brock could receive 48 years in prison and Brewer could face 14 years in prison.

Post Views: 2