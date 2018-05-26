Uncle Dan’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream at the farmer’s market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Fresh homemade ice cream is closer than you think.

Uncle Dan’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream stops by the Zanesville Farmer’s Market to serve their hand-made treat. Owner and operator, Daniel “Uncle Dan” Lang, said he’s been well-supported and tries to come whenever he can.

“The people have been very nice and supportive of me being here,” Lang said, “and they ask me if I’m coming back the following weekend.”

Lang said they use a three-horse-power John Deer hit-and-miss engine to make the ice cream and usually make about five gallons at a time. The sweet tradition runs in the family and is as homemade as it gets.

“We make everything from scratch. We dump our own sugar we dump our own milk we dump our own cream,” Lang said. “My grandfather made ice cream and I just always wanted to do it as a kid and I just finally jumped in and started it.”

Lang said the most popular flavor is usually butter pecan, but this weekend customers were loving the blackberry. You can find Uncle Dan’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream on Facebook or stop by the farmer’s market to try a lick of the homemade favorite.