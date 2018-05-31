Veterans Appreciation hog dinner at Terry’s Tavern

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A weekend of appreciation to honor local veterans is right around the corner.

The Zanesville Veterans Appreciation Foundation is kicking off their 2018 fundraising campaign. The campaign will last three days with several events including a Flags of Honor Presentation, a Golf Outing at Green Valley Golf Club, and an event at Terry’s Tavern.

“We’re actually doing a hog roast on Saturday. We will have a live auction. We will have entertainment. We’ll have a half and half. Everything starts at noon. The live entertainment starts at 5,” said Regina Tignor, Part-owner of Terry’s Tavern.

This is the fourth year the foundation has held this campaign. So far they’ve been able to donate over $46,000 to several veteran related charities. They strive to serve local veterans.

“Last year, a big fundraiser went to sending 21 individuals from Muskingum County — these are Veterans — they went on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. We paid for the whole trip,” said Tim Arnold a member of the Veterans Appreciation Foundation. “We drove them from Zanesville to Columbus Airport. And from Columbus they were on a chartered flight to Washington, spent the day over there, and then came back.”

The campaign will be June 8th, 9th, and 10th with the hog roast at Terry’s Tavern happening on the 9th. The event is free, however, they are asking for donations for the hog dinner.