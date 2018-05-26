Vietnam veterans sign dedication

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A veteran’s memorial sign became an official piece of Muskingum County today.

Veterans of Foreign War member Glen Lightfoot was joined by his fellow veterans to help dedicate a sign on State Route 60. Lightfoot led the creation of the Vietnam veteran’s sign that proudly displays the names of the 28 veterans from Muskingum County.

“It means a hell of a lot, I’m almost gonna make you cry. These people gave their lives for us, and each one deserves to have a name there and be recognized because if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be here right now,” Lightfoot said.

County Commissioner Jim Porter said he’s glad the project is finally finished and just in time for Memorial Day. Porter said he wants to thank the Ohio Department of Transportation and the special person who allowed the sign to go up on his property.

“James Cavanaugh, he’s a 93-year-old veteran and we stopped to see him last week to get permission to put the sign up and he was more than cordial,” Porter said, “anything we wanted to do he was on board with, so we owe a lot of thanks to him as well for his service too.”

Porter says he is happy the city can honor these fallen veterans and all those who have sacrificed their life for us and commends Lightfoot for all of his hard work.