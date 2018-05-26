Walking for Huntington’s disease

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Walking for a cause. Families and friends walked 3.1 miles in honor of loved ones and to bring awareness to Huntington’s disease.

“Its like taking Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s and a stroke and manic depressive and putting them in a witches kettle,” walk coordinator Phyllis Shoemaker. “Its a horrible thing to be connected through but it is a family illness and these families depend on each other for support.”

Shoemaker lost her husband and son to Huntington’s disease. Now she’s helping run the eighth annual “TEAM HOPE” walk that she started in 2010 to help create awareness and raise money for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. She also wants to bring people together.

“Just wonderful, wonderful people and we all have something in common and if we don’t gain anything else we have that connection,” Shoemaker said.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that affects around 30,000 people every year. Families and friends were at Zane’s Landing Park today walking for their loved ones who were taken too soon.

Kayla Hesler and her family come every year to walk in honor of four loved ones who battled with Huntington’s disease. They come to spend time as a family and show love for each other.

“To remember all of the things that we have been through with the Huntington’s and all of the people that we’ve lost and possibly could be losing in the future,” Kayla said.

Garrett Hesler said he enjoys walking with his family and also comes for another special reason.

“Because I just want to keep their spirit going,” Garrett said.

Sarah Fryman and her family traveled from Northern Kentucky to walk for their mother who passed away in 2016, and to help raise awareness about the disease.

“Just to see a small community even reaching out for Huntington’s, what an amazing thing because you know, 20 years ago not many people had heard about Huntington’s,” Fryman said.

Fryman says it’s also important to her family that others know they are not alone.

“It’s to let everybody else know, all the families that are struggling with Huntington’s that have family members, that there is people here that do care and do know what you’re going through,” Fryman said, “and we want to reach out and support you in any way we can.”

Rielynn Nelson helped Sarah Fryman lead “Team Meemaw” in their bright pink shirts which they chose for a reason.

“Because its her favorite color,” Nelson said.

All of the proceeds from today’s walk will go to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Ohio Chapter to help fund research and clinical trials.