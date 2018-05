Friday morning the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a caller holding a male subject at gunpoint after a theft in progress.

It happened just before 3AM in the 40000 block of Township Road 41.

The Sheriff’s Office said once on the scene the male subject, Sheldon L. Garrett, of the Warsaw area, was detained for further investigation.

Garrett was arrested and charged with one count of felony theft of a firearm.

The incident remains under investigation.