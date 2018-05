Some Zanesville water customers will be without service on Friday. Superintendent Paul Mills says a new water main will be installed on Venture Lane and the following roads will be without water service: Hilltop Road, South Sebaugh Drive, Venture Lane, Lookout Drive and East Highland Drive from Willow Drive to Linden Avenue. Some other areas may experience low pressure or discolored water. Service will be restored the same day once the installation is completed.