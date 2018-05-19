Weather Discussion

SUNDAY 5/20:

TODAY: Partly Sunny, PM Shower/Storm Possible. High 82

TONIGHT: Chance of shower/storms. Mostly Cloudy. Low 60

MONDAY: Chance of showers/storm. Mostly Cloudy. High 80

DISCUSSION:

Sunday looks to be the better day this weekend with partly sunny skies, highs in the lower 80s and just a few showers and storms continuing in the afternoon and evening.

The threat of showers/storms returns for the beginning of the work week as a warm front pushes north and temperatures will hoover close to 80. High pressure begins to build in for mid-week, allowing for the return of sunshine and drier conditions.

