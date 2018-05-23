Wednesday’s Scores

Girls Softball OHSAA Softball State Championship Regional Semifinal Division I Region 1-Akron

Massillon Perry 11, Brunswick 0

Willoughby S. 4, Canfield 2

Region 2-Clyde

Perrysburg 1, Elyria 0, 10 innings

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 5, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0

Region 3-Columbus

Ashville Teays Valley 8, Westerville Cent. 4

Lewis Center Olentangy 5, Gahanna Lincoln 4

Region 4-Centerville

Lebanon 6, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 3

W. Chester Lakota W. 9, Mason 3

Division II Region 5-Akron

Beloit W. Branch 3, Perry 1

Peninsula Woodridge 2, Canal Fulton Northwest 0

Region 6-Tiffin

Defiance at Mansfield Madison, ppd to May 24.

LaGrange Keystone at Oak Harbor, ppd to May 24.

Region 7-Pickerington

Granville 7, Warsaw River View 3

Lancaster Fairfield Union 6, Waverly 1

Region 8-Mason

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 11, Greenville 4

Plain City Jonathan Alder 14, Spring. Kenton Ridge 5

Division III Region 9-Massillon

Independence 9, Atwater Waterloo 3

Warren Champion 5, Akr. Manchester 1

Region 10-Findlay

Cardington-Lincoln 9, Galion 2

Pemberville Eastwood 7, Fairview 0

Region 11-Lancaster

Byesville Meadowbrook 3, Leesburg Fairfield 2

Lore City Buckeye Trail 4, Wheelersburg 3, 8 innings

Region 12-Dayton

Richwood N. Union 5, W. Liberty-Salem 1

Williamsburg 10, Lewistown Indian Lake 2

Division IV Region 14-Findlay

Defiance Tinora 3, Ada 2, 8 innings

Gibsonburg 12, N. Baltimore 9

Region 15-Pickerington

Danville 2, Lucasville Valley 1

Strasburg-Franklin 5, Portsmouth Clay 4, 15 innings

Region 16-Greenville

Bradford 2, Mechanicsburg 0

Rockford Parkway 12, Newton 2