Wednesday’s Scores

|Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball State Championship
|Regional Semifinal
|Division I
|Region 1-Akron
Massillon Perry 11, Brunswick 0
Willoughby S. 4, Canfield 2
|Region 2-Clyde
Perrysburg 1, Elyria 0, 10 innings
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 5, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0
|Region 3-Columbus
Ashville Teays Valley 8, Westerville Cent. 4
Lewis Center Olentangy 5, Gahanna Lincoln 4
|Region 4-Centerville
Lebanon 6, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 3
W. Chester Lakota W. 9, Mason 3
|Division II
|Region 5-Akron
Beloit W. Branch 3, Perry 1
Peninsula Woodridge 2, Canal Fulton Northwest 0
|Region 6-Tiffin
Defiance at Mansfield Madison, ppd to May 24.
LaGrange Keystone at Oak Harbor, ppd to May 24.
|Region 7-Pickerington
Granville 7, Warsaw River View 3
Lancaster Fairfield Union 6, Waverly 1
|Region 8-Mason
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 11, Greenville 4
Plain City Jonathan Alder 14, Spring. Kenton Ridge 5
|Division III
|Region 9-Massillon
Independence 9, Atwater Waterloo 3
Warren Champion 5, Akr. Manchester 1
|Region 10-Findlay
Cardington-Lincoln 9, Galion 2
Pemberville Eastwood 7, Fairview 0
|Region 11-Lancaster
Byesville Meadowbrook 3, Leesburg Fairfield 2
Lore City Buckeye Trail 4, Wheelersburg 3, 8 innings
|Region 12-Dayton
Richwood N. Union 5, W. Liberty-Salem 1
Williamsburg 10, Lewistown Indian Lake 2
|Division IV
|Region 14-Findlay
Defiance Tinora 3, Ada 2, 8 innings
Gibsonburg 12, N. Baltimore 9
|Region 15-Pickerington
Danville 2, Lucasville Valley 1
Strasburg-Franklin 5, Portsmouth Clay 4, 15 innings
|Region 16-Greenville
Bradford 2, Mechanicsburg 0
Rockford Parkway 12, Newton 2