Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EDT Saturday BASEBALL

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS Stanley Cup Finals

Game 3: Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

MLS

LA Galaxy at Portland, 5 p.m.

Houston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity, Pocono Green 250 Qualifying, Long Pond, Pa., 9:35 a.m.

IndyCar, Chevrolet Indy Duel Race 1 Qualifying, Belle Isle Park, Mich., 11:25 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity, Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa., 1 p.m.

NHRA, Route 66 Nationals Qualifying, Joliet, Ill., 2:15 p.m.

IndyCar, Chevrolet Indy Duel Race 1, Belle Isle Park, Mich., 3:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ITF/FFT, Roland Garros, Paris

Golf

PGA Tour, The Memorial, Dublin, Ohio

USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, Birmingham, Ala.

European Tour, Open d’Italia, Brescia, Italy

Web.com Tour, Rex Hospital Open, Raleigh, N.C.

Sunday BASEBALL

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7:35 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS Finals

Game 2: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

MLS

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA, Route 66 Nationals, Joliet, Ill., 10 a.m.

IndyCar, Chevrolet Indy Duel Race 2 Qualifying, Belle Isle Park, Mich., 10:45 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy, Pocono 400, Long Pond, Pa., 2 p.m.

IndyCar, Chevrolet Indy Duel Race 2, Belle Isle Park, Mich., 3:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ITF/FFT, Roland Garros, Paris

Golf

PGA Tour, The Memorial, Dublin, Ohio

USGA, U.S. Women’s Open, Birmingham, Ala.

European Tour, Open d’Italia, Brescia, Italy

Web.com Tour, Rex Hospital Open, Raleigh, N.C.