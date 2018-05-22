Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday
|BASEBALL
Atlanta at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|NBA PLAYOFFS
|Conference Finals
Game 6: Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m., if necessary
|NHL PLAYOFFS
|Stanley Cup Finals
Schedule TBA
|MLS
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.
New England at Vancouver, 5:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.
D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
|WNBA
Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
|MOTORSPORTS
F1, Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying, 9 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity, Alsco 300 Qualifying, Concord, N.C., 10:10 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity, Alsco 300, Concord, N.C., 1 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Tennis
ATP World Tour, Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open
ATP World Tour, Open de Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon (France) Results
WTA, Nuernberger Versicherungscup, Nuremberg, Germany
WTA, Internationaux de Strasbourg (France)
|Golf
PGA Tour, Fort Worth Invitational
PGA Tour Champions, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Benton Harbor, Mich.
European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, Virginia Water, England
LPGA Tour, Volvik Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Web.com Tour, Nashville Open
|Cycling
UCI GrandTour, Giro d’Italia, 20th stage, Cervinia, Italy
|Sunday
|BASEBALL
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
|NBA PLAYOFFS
|Conference Finals
Game 7: Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m., if necessary
|NHL PLAYOFFS
|Stanley Cup Finals
Schedule TBA
|MLS
Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.
|WNBA
Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 5 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.
|MOTORSPORTS
F1, Monaco Grand Prix, 9:10 a.m.
IndyCar, Indianapolis 500, 12:21 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy, Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C., 6 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Tennis
ITF/FFT, Roland Garros, Paris
|Golf
PGA Tour, Fort Worth Invitational
PGA Tour Champions, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Benton Harbor, Mich.
European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, Virginia Water, England
LPGA Tour, Volvik Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Web.com Tour, Nashville Open
|Cycling
UCI GrandTour, Giro d’Italia, 21st (final) stage, Rome