Weekend Wire 5.20.18

This is the WHIZ Weekend Wire, covering headlines from the week past and featuring what will be happening locally during the week ahead.

People Want Dope

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine recently recognized a petition that would re-introduce the issue of marijuana legalization to a statewide vote.

The proposal, if passed, would allow Ohioans over 21 to legally possess, grow, and use marijuana.

The proposal still needs to be determined if it’s a single or multiple ballot issue.

Sports Gambling

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Federal Law Monday that bans gambling on popular sports in most states.

The 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act basically limited sports gambling to within the state of Nevada.

One research firm estimates that within five years, 32 states will likely offer sports gambling.

Joe Burrow

Former Buckeye back-up quarterback Joe Burrow has decided to transfer his NCAA eligibility to Louisiana State University.

Burrow had narrowed his choices down to LSU and the University of Cincinnati, before ultimately choosing Death Valley.

The LSU Tigers embarrassed the Buckeyes during the 2008 National Championship Game 38-24.

211

The United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan Counties recently released their 211-telephone line monthly report.

The line received 702 calls assisting callers across three counties with information regarding housing, food assistance and mental health resources.

Director Becky Clawson said nine teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 called the information line during April, and that means nine teens got in touch with the resources they needed.

Food Truck Rally

The Zanesville Jaycees held their Third annual Food Truck Rally Saturday at Zane’s Landing Park to raise money for community projects.

Proceeds go toward various endeavors the Jaycees participate in throughout the year, such as purchasing calculators for students and materials for wheelchair ramps to assist the disabled.

14 vendors arrived from across the state to offer nearly any kind of food you could want.

Smokestack and Cooling Tower Toppled

Traffic was halted momentarily Friday morning along State Route 60 in Morgan County as a smokestack and cooling tower were demolished at the former Muskingum River Power plant.

Over 500 people gathered along 60 and County Road 32 to watch the event.

Jr. Pioneer Try-outs

Try-outs for the Zanesville Jr. Pioneers baseball team will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 26, and Sunday, May 27, at the Zanesville High School baseball field for players between the ages of 17 and 21.

For further details call (330) 260-7187.

5K Walk

The Team Hope 5K walk will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26, at Zane’s Landing Park in Zanesville.

The walk is in support of Huntington;s Disease Society of America, a non-profit charity whose mission is to improve the lives of those coping with the disease.

Huntington’s Disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.

For more information, please visit hdsa.org/thwzanesville