West gets walk-off win versus East in District All-Star Game

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The West All-Stars overcame a 3-0 deficit to earn a 4-3 win over the East All-Stars in the East District All-Star Game on Wednesday night.

The East scored two runs in the 4th on a throwing error by Zanesville’s Chayce Lundell, and a rare strikeout-RBI when Union Local’s Cody Ray scored from third on the catcher’s throw to first. They added a third run in the 5th to take a 3-0 lead.

After cutting the lead to 3-1 in the 7th, Hiland’s Michael Miller from the West hit a game-tying two-out, two-run home run.

The West would earn the win in the 9th when River View’s Warren Cox hit a grounder between shortstop and third base that neither infielder could handle cleanly. Maysville’s Kobe Gamble scored the game-winning run to give the West All-Stars the 4-3 win.