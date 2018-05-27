Woman celebrates 100th birthday at Eaglesticks

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A woman born during World War I celebrated her 100th birthday today at Eaglesticks Golf Course. WHIZ caught up with her and her loved ones on her special day.

Anna Wilson was born on this day back in 1918. Anna’s family said she was a member of the Daughters of the Revolution, enjoys telling stories, and likes to do crossword puzzles. Looking back over the last 100 years, Anna said she lived a good life.

“Yes. I’m glad to be alive,” said Wilson. “Had a lot of good and a lot of bad.”

Her granddaughter, Elizabeth Shambles, said Anna is independent for the most part and has a strong bond with those who take care of her.

“She lives at home still by herself. Although she still has caretakers, you know, they have a special relationship. They’re here today,” said Shambles.

When asked to give the secret to a long life….

“Sleep and eat, I guess,” Anna laughed.

Her tip may be legit considering she’s outlived other family members.

“She kept saying ‘well my grandmom died when she was 95 and my mom died when she was 95’ so we’re really excited to be here on her 100th birthday,” Shambles shared.

Shambles said her grandmother has always had a great sense of humor which is evidenced by the names she gave her three sons..

“Tom, Dick, and Harry,” Shambles said while laughing.

Anna spent her birthday surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.