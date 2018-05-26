Woman was injured in a car accident in Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio- A woman was injured in a single car crash on Saturday afternoon.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Ohio 16, near AK Steel. According to the Sheriff’s office Chelsey Birkhimer, 28 years old, was traveling eastbound and drove off the road, just missing the end of the guardrail.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle overturned in a small creek and Birkhimer was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported by Coshocton County EMS to Genesis Hospital.

This incident remains under investigation.