Y-Bridge flowers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Volunteers were out Wednesday adding more color to the Y-Bridge.

The Muskingum Valley Garden Society places 18 flowers on each of the 17 lamp posts on the Y-Bridge. Project Coordinator , Darlene Turner said planting all the flowers on the bridge and around town is a labor of love.

“We thought it’d be a good project here. We did not know how intricate it would be to get it accomplished. It’s not a job that can be done by some of the women here, we can’t get up on the platforms very well either because of the height,” said Turner.

Turner said she loves being able to see all of the hard work literally grow. She said she saw everyone put so much into taking care of the flowers that, to see them being appreciated is what makes it special.

“I think everybody here, we have about 30 volunteers and they work hard all summer long and all spring getting things ready. Our biggest project is raising the funding for it,” said Turner.

This is the eighth year flowers have been placed on the Y-Bridge.