ZAAP Featured Artist and art auction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- For the First Friday Artwalk of June, Zanesville Appalachian Arts Project will not only have artwork displayed but also for sale.

ZAAP will hold a silent auction to raise money for the gallery. All the proceeds will go towards rent, membership, and the things that are needed to keep the gallery open. ZAAP Member Jenn Sands said there really is something for everyone to bid on.

“We have paintings, we have things that you can wear like jewelry, prints, and so things you can hang on the wall or things you can wear, we even have a stool, so things you can sit on,” said Sands. “So anything you may think of we may have.”

The gallery will also feature the artwork of Kiyoe Howald who is an international artist now living in the United States. Her work ranges from watercolors to collage and Sands said they are happy to display her work.

“She has some really large pieces that have some really interesting contrast,” said Sands. “She uses black and white and so it really grabs your attention and they’re large so you really can’t miss them. We usually don’t have really really large pieces so they’re really interesting.”

Howald’s work will be on display through the end of June, and bidding for the auction will be open from 5-8 on Thursday and from 4-9 on Friday.