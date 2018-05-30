Zanesville Chamber of Commerce safety program

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation and the Zanesville Chamber of Commerce are working together to improve safety and save companies money.

The Zanesville Chamber runs a safety counsel program for the Ohio B.W.C. President of the Chamber Dana Matz said there are breakfast meetings each month that discuss how to improve safety in the workforce.

“The advantages of being coming to a member of safety council is learning how to improve safety and wellness in the workplace. A safer workplace, a healthier workplace reduces absenteeism, reduces workplace accidents which again lead to absenteeism. So by reducing those cost companies can be more profitable,” said Matz.

Matz said 100 companies are involved and the average meeting attendance is around 85 people a month.

“Any employee of the company can attend those meetings. So it doesn’t have to be the main boss, the office manager, or the safety person. You can send multiple people, to attend these meetings,” said Matz.

You can visit the Chamber of Commerce website to see if you are an industry or business that qualifies. The next meeting will be June 27th.